Russia offers ASEAN countries access to database on militants

HO CHI MINH CITY, February 25. /TASS/. Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries are positive about Moscow’s offer to provide them with access to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) database on members of terrorist organizations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a conference dubbed International Cooperation in a Troubled World, organized by the Valdai International Discussion Club in partnership with the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam.

"We have made an offer that ASEAN countries are positive about, they are considering the possibility of joining the FSB database on foreign terrorists and militants. This information makes it possible to monitor their movement, say, from Syria or Iraq to Malaysia, Indonesia, Central Asia or Russia," Lavrov said.