Kremlin vows to protect Russian media under US sanctions

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Moscow will work out measures if necessary on the protection of Russian media, which were subjected to illegal sanctions on behalf of the United States, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The media, which had been subjected to the US sanctions, continue functioning," he said. "Undoubtedly that if we believe the subjection to US sanctions was illegal and entailed some sort of critical situations we will work out measures in each definite case on the support of these media."

On Wednesday, the US blacklisted 11 individuals whom Washington believes to be involved in the 2016 US presidential election meddling, as well as four media outlets allegedly involved in attempts to interfere in foreign elections.

The four media outlets are the Nevskiye Novosti news agency, the Federal News Agency portal, the Economy Today business news agency and the USA Really English-language website. According to the US authorities, all of them "sought to interfere in political and electoral systems worldwide.".