UK steps up bellicose rhetoric against Russia — embassy

December 20, 2:36 UTC+3 LONDON

The Russian diplomats are convinced that the current deterioration of relations between the two counties "was not Russia's fault"

The Russian Embassy in London

© EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

LONDON, December 19. /TASS/. The UK steps up belligerent rhetoric against Russia by labeling Moscow as one of the major threats to London’s security, Russia’s Embassy in London said on Wednesday commenting on recent statements by the UK Ministry of Defense.

The Russian Embassy in London

London diverts attention from Brexit with help of Skripal case — embassy

"This document stops short of naming Russia the main threat to UK’s national security. It once again contains unsubstantiated accusations against Russia of ‘the use of nerve agent on the streets of Salisbury’, ‘reckless and indiscriminate cyber-attacks’, and ‘polluting the public conversation in democratic nations across the world’," the press release said.

"We are concerned about the rise of such belligerent rhetoric that is apparently of a long-term nature and can only bring all sorts of negative consequences for the UK and the state of Russian-British bilateral relations," the embassy noted.

The Russian diplomats are convinced that the current deterioration of relations between the two counties "was not Russia’s fault."

"As for the plans of the British Ministry of Defense to create a new 'net assessment unit' (which are the immediate cause of the negligent ‘cold war’ media reports) to assess foreign threats, we hope that national security risk assessment will be managed by military professionals, not politicians striving to fuel confrontation. In this case, the currently alarming level of misinformation might well decrease," the embassy said.

Topics
Foreign policy Bilateral relations
Countries
United Kingdom
