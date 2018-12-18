Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Moscow does not agree with UN resolution on Crimea — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 18, 12:43 UTC+3

The UN General Assembly earlier adopted a Ukraine-initiated resolution on Crimea

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Moscow does not agree with the United Nations General Assembly’s resolution on the "militarization of Crimea" and regrets the adoption of the document, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Read also

UN General Assembly adopts resolution on ‘militarization problem’ of Crimea

"We can only express our disagreement with such a position and our regret," he said. "We will certainly continue to clarify our position, trying to make our counterparts understand it," Peskov added.

The Kremlin spokesman pointed out that Crimea’s unification with Russia was a result of a free vote among the Crimean people, held in strict accordance with Ukrainian laws, which were in effect in the region at the time.

Peskov declined to comment on the results of the UNGA vote, saying he did not have any details.

The UN General Assembly earlier adopted a Ukraine-initiated resolution dubbed "Problem of the militarization of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, Ukraine, as well as parts of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov." As many as 66 countries voted in favor of the document, 19 voted against it and 72 abstained. The resolution says that Russia’s military presence in Crimea violates Ukraine’s national sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity, and condemns the construction of the Kerch Strait Bridge.

ADVERTISEMENT