Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia expects to continue cooperation with Israel on Syria — Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 17, 16:11 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The top diplomat says Russia expects that coordination with Israel on Syria will continue

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russia expects that coordination with Israel on Syria will continue in order to ensure the safety of the Russian military in Syria and security of Jewish state, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said as he met with Chairman of the Jewish Agency for Israel Isaac Herzog in Moscow on Monday.

Read also
Israeli servicemen in the Golan Heights area

Russian military, UN mission conduct first joint patrol of Israeli-Syrian border

"We expect that cooperation with Israel on Syria will continue in the way that will not jeopardize the lives of Russian military, will not create problems for effort of President of the Syrian Arab Republic Bashar al-Assad in fight against terrorism with our support, and will of course ensure security of Israel," the senior Russian diplomat said.

On Wednesday, Russian and Israeli military officials discussed in Moscow a direct communication channel between the Russian Hmeymim airbase and the Israeli Air Force Command Center to prevent dangerous incidents posing a threat to the lives of Russian and Israeli military servicemen. Russia was represented at the talks by Deputy Head of the Russian General Staff's Main Operations Directorate Major General Vasily Trushin, while the Israeli delegation was led by chief of the Israel Defense Forces Operations Directorate Major General Aharon Haliva.

On September 17, Russia’s Ilyushin Il-20 surveillance plane was downed over the Mediterranean Sea when it was flying back to the Russian-operated airbase at Syria’s Hmeymim. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the plane was shot down by a missile from a Syrian S-200 air defense system when it was firing at four Israeli F-16 aircraft attacking targets in the Latakia governorate. The Israeli pilots actually hid behind the Russian plane exposing it to Syrian missiles, the ministry stressed. The Russian Defense Ministry stressed that Israel bore full responsibility for the incident, which claimed the lives of 15 Russian military servicemen.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin: Russia’s advanced weapons will make those accustomed to militarist rhetoric think
2
Press review: Russia to set up Caribbean base and meet Israeli brass to discuss Iran
3
Russia’s Defense Ministry refutes media reports on GRU chief’s death in Lebanon
4
Russia's top brass: Military police service successfully established in Syria
5
US to look for new ways of neutralizing Russian strategic nuclear forces
6
Russian Aerospace Force to get over 140 advanced aircraft next year
7
Putin: Russia may create ground-based weapon systems if US quits INF Treaty
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT