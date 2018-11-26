Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia asks for convening UN SC meeting on Sea of Azov situation

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 26, 2:33 UTC+3

The meeting is tentatively scheduled for 19:00 Moscow time

© AP Photo/Jason DeCrow

UNITED NATIONS, November 26. /TASS/. Russia has asked for the convocation of an emergency UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Sea of Azov on November 26, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky has told reporters.

"In connection with the dangerous developments in the Sea of Azov and subsequent events, Russia requested an urgent convocation of an open Security Council meeting in the morning of November 26 on the maintaining international peace and security agenda item," he said. "The meeting is tentatively scheduled for 19:00 Moscow time."

On Sunday, November 25, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) border directorate for Crimea reported that three Ukrainian warships had illegally crossed Russia’s state border in the Black Sea and entered Russia’s territorial waters performing dangerous maneuvers. Later on, the FSB said that two more Ukrainian warships had sailed off from Berdyansk to join the three vessels. However, they later turned back.

All three Ukrainian Navy vessels, which violated the Russian state border, were detained in the Black Sea, with weapons used to force them to stop. Three wounded Ukrainian military servicemen received medical care, the FSB said, adding that there were no threat to their lives. A criminal case has been initiated over violation of Russia’s state border.

The FSB stressed that "before making such dangerous and irresponsible decisions, the Kiev leadership should have thought about possible consequences of its actions.".

