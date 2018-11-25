Russian MP called Kiev’s provocation in the Black Sea senseless from military viewpoint

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Kiev’s provocation in Russia’s territorial waters is absolutely senseless from the military point of view but very promising from the political point of view as NATO and the European Union are sure to side with the provokers, a senior Russian lawmaker said on Sunday.

"A provocation of the Ukrainian military is unfolding in the Kerch Strain before our eyes. No doubt it has been ventured with the only goal - to force Russia to stop this provocation and picture Russia’s reaction as aggression," Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the international committee of Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house, wrote on his Facebook account. "It is an absolutely senseless idea from the military point of view. But, regrettably, it is a rather promising idea from the political point of view: both NATO and the European Union are sure to stand up for Kiev’s provokers, no matter what happens."

According to Kosachev, the entire Europe cannot be hostage to the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections, which are the real reason behind such provocations. "Sooner or later, Kiev’s hysterics will fade away," he empharsized.

Earlier on Sunday, the Russian Federal Security Service’s Border Service in Crimea reported that three Ukrainian warships had illegally crossed Russia’s state border entering its territorial waters, and were carrying out dangerous maneuvers. The ships are heading to the Kerch Strait. The Border Service is taking measures to ensure safe navigation and regulate the movement of ships in the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait. Director General of Crimea’s seaports, Alexei Volkov, told TASS that the Kerch Strain has been closed for civil navigation for security considerations.