Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian president, Italian prime minister to meet on October 24

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 19, 14:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The development of Russian-Italian cooperation, the situation in Syria and Libya will be in the focus of the meeting between Vladimir Putin and Giuseppe Conte, the Kremlin says

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. The state and prospects of the development of Russian-Italian cooperation in various spheres, the situation in Syria and Libya will be in the focus of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte which is due to be held on October 24 in Moscow.

Read also
Italian Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi

Italian foreign minister to visit Russia in October — envoy

"It is intended to discuss the state and prospects of the development of Russian-Italian cooperation in various areas and share opinions on the current international and regional problems, including the situation in Syria and Libya," the Kremlin’s press service reported on Friday.

"A meeting between Putin and Conte with the heads of Italy’s leading enterprises was also planned," the press service added.

Some bilateral documents will be signed after the official events.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian specialists re-equipping S-300 systems delivered to Syria for local operation
2
Press review: UN Syria envoy quits and Moscow slams rights violations in Ukraine, Baltics
3
Leaders of Russia, Turkey, Germany and France to discuss political settlement in Syria
4
Pilots of Russia’s lost training jet L-39 jet may be dead — source
5
Russia’s top diplomat warns Ukraine won’t be able to hold NATO drills in Azov Sea
6
Vostochny spaceport prepared for launches after cavities filled in launch pad’s casing
7
Yandex capitalization down almost $1 bln as trading kicks off on Moscow Exchange
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT