Russian president, Italian prime minister to meet on October 24

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. The state and prospects of the development of Russian-Italian cooperation in various spheres, the situation in Syria and Libya will be in the focus of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte which is due to be held on October 24 in Moscow.

"It is intended to discuss the state and prospects of the development of Russian-Italian cooperation in various areas and share opinions on the current international and regional problems, including the situation in Syria and Libya," the Kremlin’s press service reported on Friday.

"A meeting between Putin and Conte with the heads of Italy’s leading enterprises was also planned," the press service added.

Some bilateral documents will be signed after the official events.