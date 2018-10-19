Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin arrives in Uzbekistan for state visit

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 19, 3:22 UTC+3 TASHKENT

The Russian leader is scheduled to hold talks on Friday with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent

Share
1 pages in this article

TASHKENT, October 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Uzbekistan for a state visit.

The Russian leader is scheduled to hold talks on Friday with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent. The two presidents plan to sign a number of bilateral documents and also attend the Russian-Uzbek forum on interregional cooperation.

Besides, the leaders will jumpstart the construction of the first nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan by Russia’s state-run corporation Rosatom in a video conference mode. According to Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov, the ceremony would be one of key elements of the Russian leader’s visit to Tashkent.

Last time Putin paid a visit to Uzbekistan in June 2016. He also arrived in the Central Asian country in September that year to pay tribute to the country’s late first President Islam Karimov.

Mirziyoyev paid a state visit to Russia in April 2017. Since September 2016, the two presidents have had six meetings, including the previous one in late September at the summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Last year, Russian-Uzbek trade grew 34% to $3.7 bln, and in January-July 2018 trade turnover exceeded the levels of the similar period of last year by 32.1%.

Russia mainly imports from Uzbekistan textiles, food, agricultural raw materials, chemical industry goods, rubber, equipment and vehicles. Russia’s accrued investments in Uzbekistan’s economy have reached $8.7bln. Such Russian companies as Lukoil, Gazprom and Vympelkom are working in the country.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s top diplomat warns Ukraine won’t be able to hold NATO drills in Azov Sea
2
Lavrov hopes NATO ‘wise enough’ to prevent third world war
3
Death toll from Crimea college attack climbs to 21
4
Advanced long-range missile for S-400 system accepted for service in Russia
5
Russian drivers bought 500,000 baseball bats last year to settle road disputes — police
6
Guardian: Restoration of Rembrandt’s Night Watch will be done under 'eyes of the world'
7
Two Caspian flotilla missile corvettes return to Russia from Mediterranean Sea
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT