Russia expects Turkey to fulfill its obligations on Idlib — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Moscow expects that Ankara will fulfill its role in realizing the memorandum on stabilizing the situation in the de-escalation zone in Syria’s Idlib, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Wednesday.

According to her, the situation in Syria remains difficult. "The realization of the memorandum on stabilizing the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone signed on the outcomes of the talks between Russian and Turkish presidents [Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan] in Sochi on September 17 continues," the diplomat noted. "We expect that our Turkish partners will fulfill their role in the work on the memorandum and will facilitate its full implementation."

"By October 15, all radical groups should have left the demilitarized zone," Zakharova reminded. "Some militants really did leave after the withdrawal of heavy weaponry."

At the same time, members of the Al-Nusra Front (terrorist organization outlawed in Russia - TASS) refused to take these steps. "Members of the Al-Nusra managed to rally groups affiliated with Al-Qaeda (outlawed in Russia - TASS). In this way, the terrorists have created a united operative headquarters with the aim to continue provocations," the diplomat concluded.

Earlier, Turkey asked to postpone the beginning of joint patrolling in Idlib, as it felt unable to guarantee the required security conditions.