Terror attack among possible versions behind explosion in Crimea — Kremlin

SOCHI, October 17. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated that a terror attack is a possible version of the explosion that shook a college in Kerch.

"It [the terror attack version] is being studied," the Kremlin spokesman told journalists.

"Various ministries informed the president," Peskov said in response to the question on whether the National Anti-Terrorism Committee had reported that an unidentified device exploded in Kerch.

The explosion occurred in Kerch Polytechnic College on Wednesday afternoon. According to the latest information, 13 people were killed in the explosion and about 50 people were injured. The information center of the National Anti-Terrorism Committee reported that an unidentified device had detonated in the college.