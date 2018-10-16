Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, Israel discuss Russian-US relations

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 16, 20:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Israeli delegation, headed by the deputy Director General of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, is currently on a visit in Moscow

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has discussed arms control and relations between Moscow and Washington with a delegation from Israel, the Russian Foreign Ministry informs.

Deputy Director General of the Israeli Foreign Ministry Alexander Ben-Zvi heads the Israeli delegation, which is currently on a visit to Moscow.

"The sides have exchanged opinions on a broad agenda, including current issues of Russian-US relations, international security, issues of arms control and non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction with special attention paid to the situation in the Middle East," the ministry stated.

Historically, the US has been a key ally of Israel, also playing an important role in Syria, where they control the eastern shore of Euphrates. Meanwhile, the Russian-Israeli relations suffered a blow after the Il-20 aircraft crash.

On September 17, a Russian Il-20 aircraft flying over the Mediterranean Sea back to the Russian Hmeimim air base in Syria disappeared from radars during an airstrike carried out by four Israeli F-16 fighter jets on targets in the Syrian province of Latakia.

On September 18, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that the Il-20 aircraft had been accidently downed by Syrian air defenses as the Israeli F-16 jets had been using it as cover.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov stated that the Israeli Air Force and those who made the decision to use the Il-20 aircraft as cover were solely to blame for its crash, which claimed the lives of 15 Russian military servicemen.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin comments on state of Russia's economy
2
Turkish Orthodox Church urges criminal case against Ecumenical Patriarchate
3
Two pilots killed in Su-27 fighter jet crash during Clear Sky drills in Ukraine
4
Russia, Israel discuss Russian-US relations
5
Death toll in Indonesia earthquake reaches 2,091 — authorities
6
First NPP power unit in Uzbekistan to be launched in 2028
7
Armenia’s PM Pashinyan announces his resignation live on Public television
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT