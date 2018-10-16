Crimea to send parliamentary delegation to Syria to set up working group

DAMASCUS, October 16. /TASS/. Crimea will put together a parliamentary delegation and send the representatives to Syria so as to set up a joint working group, the Russian peninsula’s chief Sergei Aksyonov told reporters on Tuesday following a meeting with Speaker of the People’s Council of Syria Hammouda Sabbagh.

"Crimea’s parliamentary delegation will head to Damascus to build working relations and set up a working group," Aksyonov said without specifying when the delegates will arrive in Damascus.

"We also invited the Syrian parliamentary delegation to attend the Fifth Yalta International Economic Forum (which will be held in April 2019)," the peninsula’s chief added.

The current Crimean delegation headed by Aksyonov is on a two-day visit to the Syrian capital of Damascus that started on October 15. Andrei Nazarov, co-chairman of the Yalta International Economic Forum, is also a member of the delegation.

On Monday, Crimean envoys held meetings with representatives of the Syrian government, where discussions where held on cultivating economic ties. On Tuesday, the Crimean delegation met with Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad and Speaker Hammouda Sabbagh. In addition, a meeting with Prime Minister Imad Khamis is also planned.