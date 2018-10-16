Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Crimea to send parliamentary delegation to Syria to set up working group

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 16, 17:44 UTC+3 DAMASCUS
Share
1 pages in this article

DAMASCUS, October 16. /TASS/. Crimea will put together a parliamentary delegation and send the representatives to Syria so as to set up a joint working group, the Russian peninsula’s chief Sergei Aksyonov told reporters on Tuesday following a meeting with Speaker of the People’s Council of Syria Hammouda Sabbagh.

"Crimea’s parliamentary delegation will head to Damascus to build working relations and set up a working group," Aksyonov said without specifying when the delegates will arrive in Damascus.

"We also invited the Syrian parliamentary delegation to attend the Fifth Yalta International Economic Forum (which will be held in April 2019)," the peninsula’s chief added.

The current Crimean delegation headed by Aksyonov is on a two-day visit to the Syrian capital of Damascus that started on October 15. Andrei Nazarov, co-chairman of the Yalta International Economic Forum, is also a member of the delegation.

On Monday, Crimean envoys held meetings with representatives of the Syrian government, where discussions where held on cultivating economic ties. On Tuesday, the Crimean delegation met with Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad and Speaker Hammouda Sabbagh. In addition, a meeting with Prime Minister Imad Khamis is also planned.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
Syria
Topics
Crimea and Sevastopol
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia will quit Council of Europe if opponents insist on its expulsion, says Lavrov
2
Russian Embassy in London says Bellingcat may be linked to special services
3
Putin comments on state of Russia's economy
4
Russia’s Lavrov meets with Henry Kissinger at UN
5
Observers from 13 countries invited to Russia-Egypt anti-terror drills
6
Constantinople unleashing havoc between local Orthodox Churches, Ukrainian clergy says
7
Russia’s Khrunichev Center to hold up to 10 launches of Proton-M carrier rockets in 2019
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT