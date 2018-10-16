Fort Ross dialogue could become good platform for communication, says lawmaker

SAN FRANCISCO, October 16. /TASS/. The annual Russian-US Fort Ross dialogue could be a good platform for cooperation between Russian and US legislators, Russian State Duma member Inga Yumasheva told reporters on Monday.

"We now need to look for ways to improve our relations because many ordinary citizens both in Russia and in the US are equally interested in peaceful cooperation between our countries. Legislators from Russia and the US should take into account the desire of people to cooperate, not to clash. Legislators are representatives of people, those ordinary citizens," Yumasheva said.

"In this regard, it would be great if the Fort Ross forum became a platform for comunication between legislators of the two countries, if State Duma members and US Congressmen met here to look together for ways to improve relations and possibilities for constructive cooperation," she added.