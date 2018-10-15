US, Russian security chiefs to meet in Moscow next week

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and US National Security Adviser John Bolton will meet in Moscow next week, Patrushev’s press secretary Yevgeny Anoshin told reporters.

"The meeting between Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and US National Security Adviser John Bolton is being planned. It is anticipated that it will take place next week in Moscow," he noted. "Currently, we are working on the items on the agenda."

Earlier, Bolton told reporters that he is planning to visit Moscow in order to improve relations between Russia and the US and discuss the issues concerning the relations between both countries. On October 20, the US national security adviser will set off on a foreign trip, during which he plans to visit Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia.

On October 3, US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman told TASS that the US national security adviser would meet with Patrushev in the second half of October to discuss Syria and North Korea.