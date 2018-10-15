Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia, US must do their best not let relations slide into potential conflict - ambassador

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 15, 2:19 UTC+3 VALLEJO

Russian side is ready for a constructive dialogue to resolve all the existing problems, Anatoly Antonov emphasized

Russian ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov

Russian ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov

© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

VALLEJO /California/, October 14. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has called on the United States and Russia to do their best not to let bilateral relations slide into a potential conflict.

"Today it is vitally important to remember that we have never been enemies with the United States. We have no territorial disputes with them. IT is very important for us to be together today to avoid a crisis, not to let the situation drift to a brink of a war," he told Russian journalists on Sunday.

"I can say it straight that the Russian side is ready for a constructive dialogue with the United States to resolve all the existing problems," he stressed.

The Russian ambassador is currently on a trip around California. While in California, he delivered a speech on non-proliferation issues at the Middlebury Institute, took part in the ceremony of consecrating a memorial cross at the Orthodox cemetery in the Fort Ross park. On Moday, the final day of his California trip, he will speak at the annual international forum Fort Ross Dialogue in San Francisco.

