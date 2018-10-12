Russia ready to discuss conclusion of incidents prevention treaty with NATO, says diplomat

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Moscow is prepared to discuss with NATO the possibility of concluding an agreement on the prevention of dangerous military incidents, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told the media on Friday.

"We’ve made a proposal for making progress in the prevention of dangerous military incidents. For instance, we called for direct consultations with the participation of military officials with all countries that have already signed agreements with us on the prevention of dangerous military incidents, and also those eager to conclude such agreements. We also said within the framework of the Russia-NATO Council, that we are prepared to discuss this subject with NATO as an organization," Grushko said.

For now the alliance displays no signs of such readiness, he remarked.

"What we’ve managed to achieve is to establish a more or less systemic exchange of briefings within the Russia-NATO Council on the most significant military exercises, as well as within the Baltic Project Group for air security in the Baltics, with Russia, NATO officials and the Baltic Sea countries taking part, in order to make progress in settling matters related with maintaining security at the junction of government aviation flights, including military and commercial ones," he explained.