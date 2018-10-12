Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia ready to discuss conclusion of incidents prevention treaty with NATO, says diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 12, 18:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said that the alliance, in turn, displays no signs of such readiness

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Virginia Mayo

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Moscow is prepared to discuss with NATO the possibility of concluding an agreement on the prevention of dangerous military incidents, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told the media on Friday.

"We’ve made a proposal for making progress in the prevention of dangerous military incidents. For instance, we called for direct consultations with the participation of military officials with all countries that have already signed agreements with us on the prevention of dangerous military incidents, and also those eager to conclude such agreements. We also said within the framework of the Russia-NATO Council, that we are prepared to discuss this subject with NATO as an organization," Grushko said.

Read also
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin

Russia to take measures to secure its borders during preparations for Georgia-NATO drills

For now the alliance displays no signs of such readiness, he remarked.

"What we’ve managed to achieve is to establish a more or less systemic exchange of briefings within the Russia-NATO Council on the most significant military exercises, as well as within the Baltic Project Group for air security in the Baltics, with Russia, NATO officials and the Baltic Sea countries taking part, in order to make progress in settling matters related with maintaining security at the junction of government aviation flights, including military and commercial ones," he explained.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Roscosmos reveals cause for Soyuz launch failure
2
UK government waging aggressive anti-Russia campaign, says ambassador
3
Russia ready to discuss conclusion of incidents prevention treaty with NATO, says diplomat
4
Moscow: Volker seeking to supersede McCain in calls for tougher anti-Russia sanctions
5
Russia’s Emelianenko overweighs US opponent Sonnen ahead of MMA bout in New York
6
US Treasury extends term for investors to complete transactions with Rusal, En+
7
Russia, Uzbekistan agree on mutual use of airspace by military aircraft
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT