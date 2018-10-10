Russia to take measures to secure its borders during preparations for Georgia-NATO drills

GENEVA, October 10. /TASS/. Russia will spare no effort to safeguard borders during preparations for the Georgia-NATO joint exercise, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, State Secretary Grigory Karasin told TASS on Wednesday.

"We will be appropriately respond to that massive exercise, as it is being held near our borders," the diplomat stressed. "Naturally, we will be taking any precautionary steps during preparations for the joint exercise of Georgia and NATO".

The Russian senior diplomat is convinced that the active steps made by the North Atlantic Treaty in 2008 were a prelude to an act of aggression of former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili against South Ossetia.

"The presence of NATO units whips up adventurism in irresponsible politicians, but we do not want this to happen again," Karasin said.

In March 2019, Georgia and NATO will hold a field training exercise on an unprecedented scale.

Overnight to August 8, 2008, Georgia attacked South Ossetia, following which Russia moved to defend civilians, many of whom held Russian citizenship, along with Russian peacekeepers. As a result of the five-day war, the Georgian troops were driven out of South Ossetia. The armed conflict claimed over 1,000 lives, including those of 72 Russian servicemen. On August 26, 2008, Russia recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, another former autonomous region within Georgia.