Putin pledges Russia's support to Venezuela

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin wished success to Venezuela in stabilizing the situation in the country and pledged support to facilitate that task’s solution during the ceremony to receive credentials from new ambassadors on Thursday.

"We sincerely wish the leadership of the country, our friends in Venezuela, all people of the country success in stabilizing the social and economic situation," he told the Bolivarian Republic’s ambassador in Moscow Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa, adding that Russia "is ready to provide support in solving that task."

Putin pledged to develop the bilateral political dialogue, implement joint projects in energy, production sector and other fields.