Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Venezuelan ambassador: Colombia sponsored assassination attempt on Maduro

World
September 27, 17:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

An attempt to kill the head of Venezuela using drones loaded with explosives was made during his speech at the ceremony in honor of the 81st anniversary of the National Bolivarian Guard on August 4

Share
1 pages in this article
Security personnel surrounding Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro during an incident as he was giving a speech in Caracas, August 4

Security personnel surrounding Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro during an incident as he was giving a speech in Caracas, August 4

© Xinhua via AP

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Colombia trained and sponsored participants in the failed assassination attempt on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela’s Ambassador to Russia Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa said in an interview with TASS.

"A total of 14 people have been arrested, while the incident involved another 34 persons who haven’t been detained yet," he said. "Lawmaker Requesens has been arrested and confessed of being involved. Opposition lawmaker Julio Borges also was among the participants. The prosecutor general reported that those people had been trained in Colombia, not far from Venezuela’s border," the ambassador added.

"President Maduro openly accused Colombia’s government and then President Juan Manuel Santos [of being involved in the assassination attempt]. It has been established that the Colombian government had provided financial assistance," he noted.

An assassination attempt on the Venezuelan president, which involved unmanned aerial vehicles carrying explosives, took place on August 4, while Maduro was delivering a speech at a ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of the National Bolivarian Guard. However, neither Maduro nor other officials were affected by the attack.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian, Belizean foreign ministers tackle bilateral cooperation
2
Putin arrives in Baku
3
TASS captures Altai's mesmerizing beauty to mark World Tourism Day
4
CIS countries start air defense drills involving about 100 planes
5
China's Defense Ministry hails Vostok-2018 military drills
6
Russia outraged at NATO’s near daily ‘erroneous’ strikes in Afghanistan
7
New weapons show Russia as country ‘to be reckoned with’, says deputy PM
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT