Putin receives credentials from 23 new ambassadors

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin received credentials from 23 new ambassadors from five Kingdoms and 18 other countries at a ceremony in the Kremlin on Thursday.

Ambassadors of Venezuela, Tanzania, Thailand, Guatemala, Bolivia, and the Czech Republic were invited to the gala ceremony at the St. Alexander Hall in the Grand Kremlin Palace. Envoys of South Sudan, Estonia, Bulgaria, Denmark, Sri Lanka and Malta were also present there.

Besides, diplomats of Hungary, Slovenia, India, Norway, Uzbekistan, Spain, Togo, Guyana, Palau, Lesotho and San Marino presented their credentials.

The ceremony in which diplomatic credentials are presented to head of state symbolizes the start of a diplomat’s tenure in the host country. These events are traditionally held in the Kremlin about two to three times a year. New ambassadors, who arrived to work in Russia over the past year, are usually invited for the ceremony. As a rule, the president addresses the diplomats with a short speech and then has a brief conversation with each over a glass of champagne.