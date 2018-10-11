Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin receives credentials from 23 new ambassadors

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 11, 14:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin received credentials from 23 new ambassadors from five Kingdoms and 18 other countries at a ceremony in the Kremlin

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin received credentials from 23 new ambassadors from five Kingdoms and 18 other countries at a ceremony in the Kremlin on Thursday.

Read also

Putin to receive credentials from 23 new ambassadors

Ambassadors of Venezuela, Tanzania, Thailand, Guatemala, Bolivia, and the Czech Republic were invited to the gala ceremony at the St. Alexander Hall in the Grand Kremlin Palace. Envoys of South Sudan, Estonia, Bulgaria, Denmark, Sri Lanka and Malta were also present there.

Besides, diplomats of Hungary, Slovenia, India, Norway, Uzbekistan, Spain, Togo, Guyana, Palau, Lesotho and San Marino presented their credentials.

The ceremony in which diplomatic credentials are presented to head of state symbolizes the start of a diplomat’s tenure in the host country. These events are traditionally held in the Kremlin about two to three times a year. New ambassadors, who arrived to work in Russia over the past year, are usually invited for the ceremony. As a rule, the president addresses the diplomats with a short speech and then has a brief conversation with each over a glass of champagne.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russia's domestic policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Soyuz spacecraft crew lands, cosmonauts alive — Roscosmos chief
2
Putin receives credentials from 23 new ambassadors
3
Press review: Moscow nixes ECHR rulings across Russia and SCO unites to fight US sanctions
4
Soyuz spacecraft’s rescue system proves exceptional reliability, says Roscosmos chief
5
ISS crew has adequate supplies, so Soyuz failure won’t handicap station’s operations
6
Manned launches paused until end of probe into Soyuz MS-10 failed launch
7
Russia should prevent unsanctioned use of its weapons developments by others — senator
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT