Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin to receive credentials from 23 new ambassadors

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 10, 17:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The diplomats are to be present at the ceremony at the St. Alexander Hall in the Grand Kremlin Palace

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive credentials from 23 new foreign ambassadors, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Ambassadors of Venezuela, Tanzania, Thailand, Guatemala, Bolivia, and the Czech Republic have been invited to the gala ceremony at the St. Alexander Hall in the Grand Kremlin Palace. Ambassadors of South Sudan, Estonia, Bulgaria, Denmark, Sri Lanka and Malta will also be present there.

Besides, diplomats of Hungary, Slovenia, India, Norway, Uzbekistan, Spain, Togo, Guyana, Palau, Lesotho and San Marino will present their credentials.

The ceremony in which diplomatic credentials are presented to head of state symbolizes the start of a diplomat’s tenure in the host country. These events are traditionally held in the Kremlin about two to three times a year. As a rule, the president addresses the diplomats with a short speech and then has a brief conversation with each over a glass of champagne.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow finds creation of US-backed administration in northeastern Syria worrisome
2
Putin to receive credentials from 23 new ambassadors
3
Israel trying to show that S-300 in Syria did not change balance of powers, expert says
4
Russia to expose US chemical weapons provocations against Syria, says official
5
First flight of modernized Tu-22 bomber postponed — source
6
Plane overshoots runway in Siberia’s Yakutia — aviation watchdog
7
Marinato Guilherme to defend Russia’s goal at UEFA Nations League match against Sweden
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT