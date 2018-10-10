Putin to receive credentials from 23 new ambassadors

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive credentials from 23 new foreign ambassadors, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Ambassadors of Venezuela, Tanzania, Thailand, Guatemala, Bolivia, and the Czech Republic have been invited to the gala ceremony at the St. Alexander Hall in the Grand Kremlin Palace. Ambassadors of South Sudan, Estonia, Bulgaria, Denmark, Sri Lanka and Malta will also be present there.

Besides, diplomats of Hungary, Slovenia, India, Norway, Uzbekistan, Spain, Togo, Guyana, Palau, Lesotho and San Marino will present their credentials.

The ceremony in which diplomatic credentials are presented to head of state symbolizes the start of a diplomat’s tenure in the host country. These events are traditionally held in the Kremlin about two to three times a year. As a rule, the president addresses the diplomats with a short speech and then has a brief conversation with each over a glass of champagne.