Diplomat: MI5 authorizing agents to kill abroad transforms UK into ‘Evil Empire’

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 10, 20:13 UTC+3 KOKTEBEL

The British public start asking questions about activity of their special services, the Russian diplomat noted

© Sergey Malgavko/TASS

KOKTEBEL /Crimea/, October 10. /TASS/. The British special services’ instructions authorizing agents to commit crimes in foreign countries make the United Kingdom look like ‘the Evil Empire,’ Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Wednesday.

UK exploiting Skripal saga to foment Russophobic hysteria, says Kremlin

"The British public start asking questions about activity of their special services," she said. "Documents have been made public about the MI5 policy authorizing its agents to commit criminal acts."

"The released secret letter dated by the year 2012 and signed by then Prime Minister [David] Cameron along with a directive are reported to prove that the agents are allowed to commit crimes, including murder and sexual assault, if this is - I am quoting - ‘in the discharge of their function to protect national security’," Zakharova said.

"It is not Russian propaganda and it is not a Russian information machine, as we are called. These are declassified documents," the diplomat stressed. "If it is just how it has surfaced, [the United Kingdom] is just the Empire of Evil in its basic form and sense."

Maria Zakharova
