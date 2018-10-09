Russian parliament speaker calls for further easing tensions on Korean Peninsula

ANTALYA, October 9. / TASS/. Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin has called for building peace and further easing tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

"We wish success to our colleagues involved in efforts to boost relations, ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula and achieve peace and stability," he said, addressing the Third Eurasian Parliamentary Meeting’s plenary session.

Volodin pointed out that "in September, South and North Korea signed an agreement aimed at easing tensions and reducing the conflict potential on the Korean Peninsula." "Our Korean colleagues also agreed to resume parliamentary dialogue. These trust-building measures are important not only for the Korean peoples but for all countries as well," the Russian parliament speaker concluded.