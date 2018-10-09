Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian parliament speaker calls for further easing tensions on Korean Peninsula

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 09, 12:14 UTC+3 ANTALYA

In September, South and North Korea signed an agreement aimed at easing tensions

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Second Trump-Kim summit possible before yearend, says South Korean diplomat

ANTALYA, October 9. / TASS/. Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin has called for building peace and further easing tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

"We wish success to our colleagues involved in efforts to boost relations, ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula and achieve peace and stability," he said, addressing the Third Eurasian Parliamentary Meeting’s plenary session.

Volodin pointed out that "in September, South and North Korea signed an agreement aimed at easing tensions and reducing the conflict potential on the Korean Peninsula." "Our Korean colleagues also agreed to resume parliamentary dialogue. These trust-building measures are important not only for the Korean peoples but for all countries as well," the Russian parliament speaker concluded.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Israel trying to show that S-300 in Syria did not change balance of powers, expert says
2
First flight of modernized Tu-22 bomber postponed — source
3
Three Russian S-300PM battalion sets delivered to Syria free of charge — source
4
S-300 to impede Israeli Air Force flights over Syria, says analyst
5
Russia will fight against attempts to hinder it in world politics and economy — Medvedev
6
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Kuril Islands area
7
FSB busts underground arms trafficking syndicate in northwestern Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT