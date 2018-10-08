Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian premier: No sense for domestic science to get isolated

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 08, 18:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian premier said he agreed that science in the field of genetics also "needs to be developed"

Share
1 pages in this article
© Dmitry Astakhov/TASS

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The idea of import substitution is hardly applicable to scientific research and there is no sense for domestic science to get isolated, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday.

The head of the Russian government met with President of the Kurchatov Institute national nuclear energy research center Mikhail Kovalchuk to discuss Russia’s participation in the so-called megascience projects to tackle principally new scientific tasks using national and international research installations.

As the head of the Kurchatov Institute said, "there was a very negative background when Russia entered these projects and a lot of people wondered why it was necessary to invest money in them."

At that time, there was some slump in domestic science while Russian research abroad ‘was in demand,’ Kovalchuk said.

Read also

Putin confident Russia can make scientific and technological breakthrough

Thanks to its participation in these projects, Russian science demonstrated the areas where it was strong at the world level and it managed together with the international community to create what is now the best in the world, the Kurchatov Institute chief said.

"And, considering that we legally possess the rights to intellectual property, today the government and the president have launched a program of building a network of mega-installations near Moscow and Novosibirsk," Kovalchuk said.

"At first, we carried out R&D work abroad using our own funds and the funds of the international community and now we have come here together with the international community already with blueprints, roughly speaking," he added.

The Russian premier said in turn that "it was very good, especially as we understand well that science has no borders and there is no sense to get isolated."

"As applicable to commercial items, products, we need to pursue import substitution whereas import substitution in science is a disputable thing because it is necessary to incorporate all the achievements, all scientific ideas that exist and already seek some breakthrough solutions that will serve the entire humankind, our country and our people," the head of the Russian government said, adding that "it is necessary to develop further our work in this direction."

On his part, the head of the Kurchatov Institute spoke about genetics, which would help "develop principally new technologies." The scientist said that new genetic technologies "are breakthroughs for decades to come and relate to new agriculture, new medicine and a new micro-biological industry."

The Russian premier said he agreed that science in the field of genetics also "needs to be developed."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Medvedev
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Three Russian S-300PM battalion sets delivered to Syria free of charge — source
2
S-300 to impede Israeli Air Force flights over Syria, says analyst
3
Equipment confiscated in Netherlands served to test Russian missions’ cybersecurity
4
Scientist: Russia's fast reactor technology to help create future nuclear power industry
5
Arctic settlement’s renovation due to finish by yearend
6
Russia’s military drills focus solely on defense, minister says
7
Nothing secret about Russian specialists’ Hague trip, Lavrov assures
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT