Putin confident Russia can make scientific and technological breakthrough

NOVOSIBIRSK, August 28. /TASS/. Russia can make a technological breakthrough in its development, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the Technoprom forum on Tuesday.

"In fact, the viability of entire nations, societies and states, the countries’ positions in the world, especially such major states like Russia, depend on the cutting-edge technologies and their efficient development and most importantly, their quick implementation," Putin said.

Scientific and technological breakthrough has become one of Russia’s key national priorities, he said. "I’m confident that we can make it by uniting efforts of the state, businesses, scientific and educational society, and widening freedom for initiative and creativity of our people," the president stressed.