Lavrov hopes peoples’ fundamental interests will gain upper hand in EU policies

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russia hopes that the fundamental interests of European peoples will gain the upper hand in EU policies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference following talks with his Italian counterpart Enzo Moavero Milanesi in Moscow on Monday.

"I am certain that the fundamental interests of European peoples will gain the upper hand. There have been quite a few comments by businesses on the likely losses the current state of affairs is fraught with and on the losses that have already been sustained. Nobody, I believe, wishes the current state of affairs to last longer," Lavrov said.

"Let us hope that we will get back to the basics of our contacts and our relations, that all mechanisms of cooperation between Russia and the EU, including summits and regular meetings of the Permanent Partnership Council and the activity of the more than twenty sectoral dialogues will be restored. That the situation is beginning to be perceived in Brussels ever more reasonably is seen in the fact that some dialogues, for instance, those on migration are being resumed. Also, there are certain prospects of our work on the anti-terrorist front and antidrug front and in energy," he said.