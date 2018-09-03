Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kremlin says Russia interested in stable, predictable EU

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 03, 14:44 UTC+3

According to the Kremlin spokesman, "as soon as Brussels shows willingness, Russia will be ready to take the path of improving relations"

© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Russia is interested in a stable and predictable European Union, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, commenting on a statement made by French President Emmanuel Macron, in which he said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin allegedly wanted "to dismantle the EU."

Macron said in an interview with Sweden’s SVT TV channel that Putin dreams of dismantling the EU. At the same time, he reiterated his respect for the Russian president.

"Russia continues to boost bilateral relations with members of this union. Since the European Union is Russia’s main trade and economic partner, though closely followed by China, we are interested in an evolving, prospering, predictable and stable European Union," Peskov said.

Lavrov slams 'absurd' assertions that Russia trying to split Europe

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that "as for respect, the Russian president returns it in kind." "President Putin has very constructive working relations and good personal relationship with Macron, it helps them discuss rather acute issues and problems on which the two countries openly express different views," Peskov said.

When speaking about Putin’s attitude to the European Union, the Russian presidential spokesman noted that "it was not at Russia’s initiative that these relations were frozen, which is in the interest of neither EU member states nor Russia. "As soon as Brussels shows willingness, Russia will be ready to take the path of improving relations, particularly because in some areas - including energy dialogue and some others - relations continue to evolve," Peskov concluded.

