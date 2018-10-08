Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian, Iranian top diplomats discuss global issues, energy cooperation

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 08, 12:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif have held a telephone conversation

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif have held a telephone conversation, discussing global issues and cooperation in the energy sector, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"The two top diplomats discussed bilateral cooperation, focusing on the energy sector," the statement reads. "The ministers also exchanged views on a number of pressing regional and global issues," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

The Russian and Iranian foreign ministers regularly meet on the sidelines of various international events to discuss bilateral cooperation, the Iran nuclear issue and ways to resolve the Syrian conflict. One of their recent meetings took place in Singapore during Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) events.

