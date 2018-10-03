Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to continue cooperation with Iran even under new sanctions — minister

Business & Economy
October 03, 11:30 UTC+3

The energy minister says Russia is interested in cooperation with Iran

Share
1 pages in this article
Alexander Novak

Alexander Novak

© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Moscow plans to continue its cooperation with Iran even if new sanctions are slapped on Tehran, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Wednesday.

"If new sanctions are imposed, we will continue our cooperation," Novak said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week forum in Moscow’s central exhibition hall Manezh.

Read also

Diplomat: Russia, EU outline measures to resist US sanctions over Iran

"We are interested in continuing our cooperation with Iran, which is our long-term economic partner. Certainly, we need to further find the forms of cooperation to fulfill joint projects," Novak said.

Novak said he constantly maintains contact with Iranian Minister of Petroleum Bijan Namdar Zangeneh and hopes to hold a meeting with him on Wednesday.

"We discuss our cooperation and if he takes a flight today we will find time for bilateral contacts," Novak told reporters.

US sanctions against Iran

In May 2018, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s decision to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the deal on Iran’s nuclear program, saying it leaves Tehran a possibility to create a nuclear bomb bypassing all the restrictions. He warned the United States would reinstate its old anti-Iranian sanctions and would impose new ones. The first round of sanctions covering Iran’s automotive sector and trade in gold and metals was re-imposed overnight to August 7. Further sanctions are to come into effect from November 4 in a bid to reduce Iran’s oil revenues to zero.

Meanwhile, other signatories to the deal - Russia, China, France, Germany and the United Kingdom - condemned the United States’ move and reiterated their commitment to the JCPOA.

The European Union has introduced a blocking regulation, which declares the US sanctions against Iran invalid on the EU territory and prohibits European companies to execute them.

The international energy effectiveness forum, Russian Energy Week, is held in Moscow’s central exhibition hall Manezh on October 3-6 with the heads of major international energy companies, leading world experts and mass media taking part. TASS is the 2018 Russian Energy Week’s information partner.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to continue cooperation with Iran even under new sanctions — minister
2
Syrian military to be trained to use Russian S-300 systems within three months
3
Russian Defense Ministry publishes footage of S-300 deliveries to Syria
4
Russian Aerospace Forces track down over 40 launches of missiles, space rockets in 2018
5
Kremlin spokesman says Russia pays little attention to remarks of foreign envoys — TV
6
Russia's ship design bureau comes up with catamaran aircraft carrier concept
7
Poroshenko introduces draft law to Verkhovna Rada to prolong special status of Donbass
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT