Moscow and Havana against diktat in international relations — Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 06, 5:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia's First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov and his Cuban counterpart Marcelino Medina Gonzalez held bilateral consultations on Friday

Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Ministry

© Sergey Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russia's First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov and his Cuban counterpart Marcelino Medina Gonzalez have held bilateral consultations on Friday and spoken out against sanctions pressure and diktat in international relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"[They] confirmed convergence of approaches of rejecting the principles of diktat in building inter-state dialogue, and illegitimate sanctions pressure. [They] stressed the joint adherence to supremacy of international law and UN's fundamental role in maintaining peace and security," the foreign ministry said. "The Russian side expressed unconditional support for Cuba in its efforts directed at the immediate termination of the trade, economic and financial blockade imposed by the US," the ministry added.

"The sides confirmed the dynamic development of Russian-Cuban relations in the spirit of a strategic partnership, their non-opportunistic character and focus on further prospects," the ministry said adding that the two diplomats reviewed in detail "the opportunities for further expansion of ties, including the schedule of upcoming meetings at different levels."

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that Russia and Cuba intend to strengthen political dialogue, economic cooperation, as well as cultural and humanitarian exchange. In particular, the deputy foreign ministers discussed preparations for the next session of the Russian-Cuban inter-governmental commission on trade-economic and scientific-technical cooperation that will be held at the end of October in Havana.

