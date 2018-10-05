Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin, Modi say foreign interference in Syria's political affairs 'unacceptable'

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 05, 14:09 UTC+3

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi call to support the intra-Syrian dialogue

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi believe that foreign interference in Syria's political dialogue is unacceptable, both leaders said in a joint statement following their talks.

Read also

Putin says foreign forces need to leave Syria

"We call on all interested parties to actively participate in the construction of a peaceful, stable and sovereign Syrian state and support the intra-Syrian dialogue free preconditions and foreign interference," the statement reads.

Russia and India also reaffirmed commitment to resolving the Syria issue by way of an inclusive political process headed and conducted by Syrians, which would help maintain the country’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity in accordance with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254. The parties also reiterated their support for the UN-sponsored Geneva process and the Astana process, pointing out that the two initiatives complemented each other.

Besides, Moscow and New Delhi called for stepping up efforts to provide humanitarian aid to Damascus to end the suffering of the Syrian people as soon as possible, given the need to ensure an early reconstruction of the country and the return of refugees and temporarily displaced people to their homes.

