South Korean president supports initiative to ease sanctions on North Korea — speaker

SEOUL, October 5. /TASS/. Seoul supports the idea of easing sanctions on Pyongyang, Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said following her meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday.

Seoul "supports the stance our Foreign Minister [Sergey Lavrov] expressed at a United Nations Security Council meeting, saying that there is a need to ease sanctions on North Korea in response to the steps towards denuclearization the country has already taken," Matviyenko said.

The senate speaker pointed out that it first and foremost concerned trilateral projects involving the two Korean states and Russia, including the project aimed at connecting the railway networks of North and South Korea and Russia’s Trans-Siberian Railway.

According to Matviyenko, there is a possibility that the current restrictions would not apply to trilateral projects. "South Korea supports such steps and such actions," she said.