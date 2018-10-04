Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia satisfied with progress in relations with South Korea, says senate speaker

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 04, 9:46 UTC+3 SEOUL

According to the Russian senate speaker, trade between Russia and South Korea grew by 27% last year

Valentina Matviyenko

Valentina Matviyenko

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

SEOUL, October 4. /TASS/. South Korea has become Russia’s key partner in the Asia-Pacific Region and Moscow is satisfied with progress in relations with Seoul, Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said, addressing students at the Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in the South Korean capital on Thursday.

Read also

Russian senate speaker to visit South Korea on October 4-6

"South Korea is our important and key partner in the Asia Pacific Region, and I would even say a very promising one," she said. "We are satisfied with progress in our relations in every field," Matviyenko noted, adding that during South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s visit to Russia in June, "important agreements were reached, which are aimed at boosting cooperation."

According to the Russian senate speaker, trade between Russia and South Korea grew by 27% in 2017 and "the positive trend continues this year." Matviyenko pointed out that "about 150 South Korean companies operate in Russia, including Hyundai, Samsung and LG.

