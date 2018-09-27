Russian senate speaker to visit South Korea on October 4-6

SEOUL, September 27. /TASS/. Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko will make an official visit to South Korea on October 4-6, an official from the Russian embassy in Seoul told TASS on Thursday.

"The visit will take place on October 4-6," the official said, adding that Matviyenko would have a heavy agenda.

The Russian senate speaker is expected to meet with South Korean businessmen, address students at the Hankuk University of Foreign Studies and visit the Hyundai Motor Company’s exhibition complex in the city of Ulsan. Matviyenko will also visit the South Korean National Assembly (parliament), holding a meeting with its Speaker Moon Hee-sang and other lawmakers. She is also scheduled to meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Matviyenko earlier told reporters that Moscow and Seoul had a lot to talk about. She was hopeful that her visit to South Korea would prove to be fruitful. Besides, the senate speaker said she planned to emphasize the need to boost parliamentary ties between South and North Korea in order to create an atmosphere of trust between the two countries.