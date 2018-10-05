Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian upper house speaker praises Moscow-Seoul relations

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 05, 11:27 UTC+3 SEOUL

Russia's upper house speaker says relations between Russia and South Korea can serve as an example for many countries

SEOUL, October 5. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and South Korea can serve as an example for many countries, Speaker of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Valentina Matviyenko said at a meeting with Speaker of South Korea’s National Assembly Moon Hee-sang on Friday.

"The establishment of diplomatic relations between Moscow and Seoul nearly 30 years ago was a landmark event, which, to a large extent, signaled the beginning of a turning point in the situation in the Asia-Pacific region - from the Cold War standoff to overcoming the existing disagreements," she said.

"Today, Russian-South Korean relations can be an example for many other countries," Matviyenko added. She stressed that Russia treasures relations with South Korea as an important and promising partner in the region. She also assured that "promoting and developing bilateral multifaceted cooperation, giving a fresh impetus to it," including through the inter-parliamentary dialogue, was a consolidated stance of Russian society.

Matviyenko is paying an official visit to South Korea, which will last until October 6. She earlier met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

ADVERTISEMENT