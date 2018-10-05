Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin and Modi begin talks in New Delhi

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 05, 9:44 UTC+3 NEW DELHI

The Russian president and the Indian prime minister will make a joint statement following the bilateral negotiations

© Mikhail Klimentiev/Presidential press service/TASS

NEW DELHI, October 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have begun negotiations in New Delhi. Before the beginning of their tete-a-tete conversation, the two leaders had their picture taken, after which their meeting continued behind closed doors.

Read also

Putin arrives in New Delhi

According to Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov, during the negotiations attended by the two countries' delegations later in the day, the parties will discuss bilateral relations in various spheres, including trade, economy, cultural and humanitarian ties, along with the key regional and global issues, including cooperation in BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the G20 and the UN.

It is also planned to discuss military-technical cooperation and joint events involving the two countries’ armed forces.

The Russian president and the Indian prime minister will make a joint statement following the bilateral negotiations. A package of about 20 documents is expected to be signed.

