Putin arrives in New Delhi

NEW DELHI, October 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived on an official visit to India.

While in New Delhi, the Russian head of state will hold talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The parties are expected to discuss key aspects of Russian-Indian special and privileged strategic partnership, as well as pressing global and regional issue.

The visit will kick off on October 4 with an informal dinner, where the leaders will have a chance to exchange views on bilateral and international issues. The next day, one-on-one and expanded talks are scheduled to be held, following which a number of bilateral issues will be signed, including a $5 bln contract to deliver the S-400 air defense missile systems to India.

After that, Putin and Modi will participate in a Russian-Indian business forum and meet with students of Russia’s Sirius educational center and a group of talented Indian children.

Putin’s agenda also includes a meeting with Indian President Ram Nath Kovind.

The Russian president is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov, Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin, Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Chief Dmitry Shugayev, Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Yanovsky, Russian Direct Investment Fund head Kirill Dmitriyev, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin, Rosatom CEO Alexei Likhachev, Russian Railways President Oleg Belozerov and VTB head Andrei Kostin.