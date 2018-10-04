Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow maintains US intelligence behind Russian embassy’s data leaks

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 04, 13:07 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier, the confidential data was published by the BuzzFeed

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. US intelligence deliberately stoked a provocation by leaking information on the Russian embassy’s bank transactions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

Read also

Russian diplomat accuses Bellingcat of leaking special services’ misinformation

Dutch prosecutors thwart alleged hacker attack by Russia against OPCW, says minister

"I would like to point out the data leaks to the BuzzFeed website, which contained financial information on Russian diplomats who work in the United States," she specified. "We have on numerous occasions provided this data and pointed out to the US that such incidents are unacceptable," Zakharova added.

"There is no doubt that US intelligence agencies deliberately staged a provocation," she went on to say. "We never got any clarification from the State Department as to how it could have happened and whether anyone had been held accountable for this."

The BuzzFeed website earlier published confidential information about the bank transactions of the Russian embassy in the US.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat calls Netherlands’ ‘Russian cyber attack’ allegations ‘spy mania’ syndrome
2
Putin to visit India, sign contract on S-400 missile systems delivery
3
Dutch Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador over OPCW 'hacker attack'
4
Russia’s Admiral Makarov frigate returning to Crimea from Mediterranean Sea
5
Putin says foreign forces need to leave Syria
6
Kiev's actions ruin relations between Ukraine and Hungary, Budapest says
7
US actions towards China unworthy of great power, Russian Foreign Ministry says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT