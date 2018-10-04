Moscow maintains US intelligence behind Russian embassy’s data leaks

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. US intelligence deliberately stoked a provocation by leaking information on the Russian embassy’s bank transactions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"I would like to point out the data leaks to the BuzzFeed website, which contained financial information on Russian diplomats who work in the United States," she specified. "We have on numerous occasions provided this data and pointed out to the US that such incidents are unacceptable," Zakharova added.

"There is no doubt that US intelligence agencies deliberately staged a provocation," she went on to say. "We never got any clarification from the State Department as to how it could have happened and whether anyone had been held accountable for this."

The BuzzFeed website earlier published confidential information about the bank transactions of the Russian embassy in the US.