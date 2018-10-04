Dutch prosecutors thwart alleged hacker attack by Russia against OPCW, says minister

THE HAGUE, October 4. /TASS/. The Dutch Military Intelligence and Security Service foiled an alleged hacker attack by Russia against the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), the Netherlands’ Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld told a news conference on Thursday.

According to the minister, the attempt to carry out the attack was made on April 13. Four staff members of Russia’s special services suspected of their role in the attack were expelled from the country on the same day, Bijleveld said.

The four Russians - Alexei Morenets, Yevgeny Serebryakov, Oleg Sotnikov and Alexei Minin - allegedly worked for the Main Directorate of the Russian General Staff, known as GRU, she said.

The Dutch defense chief said the Netherlands’ special services got access to the hackers’ various electronic devices, including laptops and mobile phones.