Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Dutch prosecutors thwart alleged hacker attack by Russia against OPCW, says minister

World
October 04, 13:57 UTC+3 THE HAGUE

The Netherlands’ special services got access to the hackers’ various electronic devices, including laptops and mobile phones

Share
1 pages in this article
The OPCW building

The OPCW building

© AP Photo/Peter Dejong

THE HAGUE, October 4. /TASS/. The Dutch Military Intelligence and Security Service foiled an alleged hacker attack by Russia against the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), the Netherlands’ Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld told a news conference on Thursday.

Read also
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev

PM derides 'laughable' accusations about Russia-sponsored 'hackers'

According to the minister, the attempt to carry out the attack was made on April 13. Four staff members of Russia’s special services suspected of their role in the attack were expelled from the country on the same day, Bijleveld said.

The four Russians - Alexei Morenets, Yevgeny Serebryakov, Oleg Sotnikov and Alexei Minin - allegedly worked for the Main Directorate of the Russian General Staff, known as GRU, she said.

The Dutch defense chief said the Netherlands’ special services got access to the hackers’ various electronic devices, including laptops and mobile phones.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Dutch prosecutors thwart alleged hacker attack by Russia against OPCW, says minister
2
Moscow blasts ‘heavy-handed’ Western meddling to drag Macedonia into NATO, EU
3
US actions towards China unworthy of great power, Russian Foreign Ministry says
4
Moscow to respond to NATO’s increased presence in Norway
5
Diplomat slams detention of Russian national in Oslo as blackmail
6
Moscow maintains US intelligence behind Russian embassy’s data leaks
7
Two Russian subs get to Black Sea for drills
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT