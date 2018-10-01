Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin hopes Macedonia’s name change vote will stay ‘within legal framework’

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 01, 15:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Kremlin is closely monitoring the situation around Macedonia’s referendum to rename the republic and pave the way for its entrance to the European Union and NATO

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The Kremlin is closely monitoring the situation around Macedonia’s Sunday referendum to rename the republic and pave the way for its entrance to the European Union and NATO, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"We are closely following (the developments) and we believe that certainly all processes must stay within the legal framework," the spokesman said when commenting on the outcome of the referendum in Macedonia.

Read also

Voting at Macedonian referendum on changing country’s name over

On Sunday, the Republic of Macedonia voted in a referendum to rename the Balkan state. The voter turnout was as low as 36.11% after 85.71% of ballots had been counted. As many as 91.25% of the voters cast their ballots in favor of an intergovernmental treaty with Greece on changing the Balkan nation’s name to North Macedonia, and 5.82% voted against.

The voters answered one more question: "Are you in favor of European Union and NATO membership by accepting the agreement between the Republic of Macedonia and the Republic of Greece?"

Under Macedonian law, the referendum’s outcome will be recognized as valid if the voter turnout exceeds 50%

The referendum is meant to put an end to the 27-year-long dispute between Macedonia and Greece over the name of the former Yugoslav republic, which coincides with the name of the northern Greek region.

Athens argued that its neighboring country’s name should be changed and opposed its accession to the European Union and NATO. On June 17, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias and his Macedonian counterpart Nikola Dimitrov signed an agreement stating that the former Yugoslav republic would change its name to the Republic of Northern Macedonia. This treaty is due to resolve the years-long dispute on the country’s name and pave the way for its membership to NATO and the European Union, which only Greece has been obstructing.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ross Brawn: Michael Schumacher’s son Mick needs to take more steps to join F1 world
2
Russia urges UK to present Skripal instead of publishing ‘fake news’ about suspects
3
Extended arrest of suspected Norwegian spy is ‘good news’, attorney says
4
Macedonia’s name change referendum declared void
5
Russia’s new rocket-launched drone to pierce air defenses more easily — expert
6
Russia begins field tests of electromagnetic weapons
7
Russian diplomat derides plans to 'rebrand' Salisbury
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT