Islamic State seeking to destabilize situation in Central Asia, warns Russian diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 01, 8:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Islamic State (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) militants are pulling recruits from Central Asian countries to Afghanistan to destabilize the situation in the region, a high ranking Russian foreign ministry official said on Sunday.

Islamic State, Al-Qaeda may set up new ‘terrorist holding,’ Russian official warns

"They are mostly recruits from Central Asia. These people are being pulled there not to fight against foreign troops in Afghanistan but to get prepared to destabilize the political situation in Central Asia," Zamir Kabulov, director of the ministry’s second Asia department and Russian president’s special envoy for Afghanistan, told RT.

At the consultations on the settlement of the situation in Afghanistan on September 26, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev warned against possible repeating of the Syrian scenario in Afghanistan.

Author: ALEXANDROVA Lyudmila Alexandrova
Lyudmila

Is Islamic State’s threat to Central Asian countries real?

Islamic State
