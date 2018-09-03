Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Islamic State, Al-Qaeda may set up new ‘terrorist holding,’ Russian official warns

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 03, 18:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

This holding may have a powerful resource basis and a serious destructive potential, according to Sergei Kozhetev

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Militants of the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda (outlawed in Russia) may set up a new major terrorist holding with a significant destructive potential, first deputy head of a special purpose center of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Kozhetev said on Monday.

Read also

Terrorists may move from Afghanistan to Central Asian states — Russian defense minister

"A new global challenge may be the alliance of the IS and Al-Qaeda," said Kozhetev, who also heads the anti-terrorist center. "The unification of these terrorist organizations may lead to the creation of a hybrid terrorist holding," he said.

This holding may have a powerful resource basis and a serious destructive potential, according to Kozhetev.

The official addressed a conference on "Countering illegal arms supplies in the context of fight against international terrorism" in Moscow, which kicked off on Monday. The two-day event is dedicated to the Solidarity Day in anti-terror fight marked in Russia on September 3.

