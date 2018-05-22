Terrorists may move from Afghanistan to Central Asian states — Russian defense minister

TASHKENT, May 22. /TASS/. The situation in Afghanistan is not getting any more stable, making it possible that terrorist groups will move to the neighboring countries, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting with his Uzbek counterpart Abdusalom Azizov.

According to Shoigu, military cooperation between Russia and Uzbekistan "is totally specific and very important."

"It refers, first and foremost, to the risks and threats coming from areas bordering Uzbekistan," the Russian defense minister noted. "In this regard, one cannot but point to the growing threat of international terrorism that has been moving from Syria to other countries, including Uzbekistan," he added.

"We cannot say that the situation in Afghanistan is getting safer and more stable as groups leaving Syria are particularly moving to Afghanistan. That said, it is highly important to train the military that would be able to protect the state in case the need arises," the Russian defense minister said.