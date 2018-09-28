Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia, Palau sign visa-free travel agreement

September 28, 21:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The two sides also "had a fruitful exchange of opinions on prospects for Russia’s practical cooperation with partners in the South Pacific region", according to the Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russia and Palau signed an agreement cancelling visa requirements, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday after a meeting of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with delegation heads of the Pacific small island states on the sidelines of the 73rd United Nations General Assembly.

"After the meeting, an agreement was signed between government of the Russian Federation and government of the Republic of Palau that reciprocally cancel visa requirements for citizens of both countries," the ministry noted.

Besides, they said that at the talks, the diplomats "had a fruitful exchange of opinions on prospects for Russia’s practical cooperation with partners in the South Pacific region as well as on the ways to expand cooperation on pressing international issues.".

