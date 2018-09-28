Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia maintains contact with Israel over Il-20 incident — diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 28, 14:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On September 18, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that the Il-20 aircraft had been accidently downed by Syrian air defenses

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russian continues to maintain contact with Israel concerning the downing of the Ilyushin Il-20 aircraft over the Mediterranean Sea, Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told reporters on Friday.

Read also
Il-20 plane

Deceased crew of Russia’s Il-20 plane to be posthumously awarded Orders of Courage

"Regular contacts are taking place," he said in response to a TASS question. "We are all interested in justifying our claims," Bogdanov stressed.

Il-20 crash

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on September 17, a Russian Il-20 aircraft flying over the Mediterranean Sea back to the Russian Hmeimim air base in Syria disappeared from radar during an airstrike four Israeli F-16 fighter jets carried out on targets in the Syrian province of Latakia.

On September 18, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that the Il-20 aircraft had been accidently downed by Syrian air defenses as the Israeli F-16 jets had been using it as cover.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said at a briefing on September 23 that the Israeli Air Force and those who made the decision to use the Il-20 aircraft as cover were solely to blame for its crash, which claimed the lives of 15 Russian military servicemen.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday Putin and he had agreed that the two countries’ militaries would soon hold a meeting to discuss coordination in Syria.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to create new high accuracy correctable trajectory shell
2
Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen interested in buying Chelsea from Abramovich
3
Turkey, Russia, Germany, France to hold meeting on Syria — Erdogan
4
Russia’s Lavrov meets with Henry Kissinger at UN
5
EU human rights defenders alarmed at Ukraine’s surge in religious discrimination
6
Russian court releases two Khachaturyan sisters from detention facility
7
US sanctions not to impact Russian state debt and banks, says VEB deputy CEO
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT