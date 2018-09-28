Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin to make official visit to India on October 4-5

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 28, 12:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi i

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will make an official visit to India on October 4-5, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

Read also

Russia to bring trade turnover with India to $30 bln in coming years, deputy PM says

"The agenda of talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi includes key aspects of special privileged partnership between Russia and India," the statement reads. According to the Kremlin press service, the parties are also expected "to exchange views on pressing regional and global issues." "A number of bilateral documents will be signed following the talks," the statement adds.

Besides, Putin and Modi will participate in a Russian-Indian business forum and meet with students of Russia’s Sirius educational center and a group of talented Indian children. "The visit’s agenda also includes the Russian president’s meeting with President of India Ram Nath Kovind," the Kremlin press service said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen interested in buying Chelsea from Abramovich
2
Turkey, Russia, Germany, France to hold meeting on Syria — Erdogan
3
Russia to create new high accuracy correctable trajectory shell
4
Putin to make official visit to India on October 4-5
5
Russia outraged at NATO’s near daily ‘erroneous’ strikes in Afghanistan
6
Finishing touches made for Putin’s visit to Uzbekistan, says Kremlin
7
Russia's Iskander-M missile systems deployed in Kyrgyzstan for drills
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT