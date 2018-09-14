Russia to bring trade turnover with India to $30 bln in coming years, deputy PM says

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russia and India are on track to bring the trade turnover to $30 bln in coming years, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said at a meeting with India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in Moscow.

"Over the past years bilateral trade has reached solid growth rates, which if maintained will help us hit the target of $30 bln in coming years," Borisov said.

However, that is a modest result compared with Russia-China trade turnover that is going to "breach the $100 bln level in 2018," he added.

According to deputy PM, major efforts are necessary for a breakthrough in the area.

Yury Borisov and Sushma Swaraj are holding a meeting of the Russian-Indian intergovernmental commission on Friday.