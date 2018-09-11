Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Trade turnover between Russia and China to grow to $100 bln in 2018 — Putin

Business & Economy
September 11, 11:26 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

Vladimir Putin expects that the volume of trade turnover between Russia and China in 2018 will reach $100 bln

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expects that the volume of trade turnover between Russia and China in 2018 will reach $100 bln.

Read also
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Moscow vows to defend national interests amid US-China ‘trade war’

"Last year the volume of trade turnover amounted to $87 bln, this year we will almost certainly reach $100 bln," Putin said opening the meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

According to him, annual growth of the figure reaches more than 30%.

Putin thanked his colleague and the delegation for visiting the Eastern Economic Forum. According to Putin, the Chinese delegation included around 1,000 people. "This is understandable, because the volume of our relations is very large," Putin said.

Putin highly praised the trusting relations between Moscow and Beijing in politics, security and defense. "We know that you personally pay great attention to the development of Russian-Chinese relations," he said, addressing Xi Jinping. "We are in regular contact. I am pleased to be able to host you in Russia," Putin added.

