Russia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines cancel visa requirements

UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. Russia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines signed an agreement on removing visa requirements for the citizens’ mutual visits.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves signed the document at a ceremony on Thursday on the sidelines of the United Nations’ General Assembly.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is a former British colony in the eastern Caribbean Sea. Its current population is nearly 110,000.